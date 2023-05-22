KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 41-year-old man has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a car trying to cross 27th Avenue.
The Kennewick Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of 27th and Olympia Street just before 11 a.m. on Monday. Traffic investigators found the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk as the Walk sign was lit.
The 34-year-old driver was heading north on Olympia when he turned onto 27th, hitting the pedestrian.
The driver showed no signs of intoxication and was given an infraction for failing to yield the right of way.
The pedestrian was taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
