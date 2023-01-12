RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police responded to a car versus pedestrian collision near George Washington Way and Spangler on the morning of January 12.
According to Richland Police a 15-year-old male was hit by a car while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This collision is an ongoing investigation, but Richland Police say it appears that the 15-year-old was legally crossing the street when they were hit.
Richland Police would also like to remind drivers to slow down when approaching the scene of an accident with law enforcement or emergency crews on scene and watch for safety officers directing traffic.
RPD shared on social media that while they were on the scene of the vehicle versus pedestrian collision another driver crossed the center line to get around police cars.
According to Police this is illegal and the driver will be cited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.