Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol

YAKIMA, Wash.-A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while trying to walk across I-82 in Yakima on September 7.

Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of I-82 near milepost 34 around 8:14 p.m.

According to the WSP a 27-year-old Yakima man was in the median of of the interstate and attempted to cross when he was hit by a car. The pedestrian was transported to MultiCare Yakima for his injuries and may face charges of illegal crossing of an interstate.

The driver involved in the crash, a 36-year-old Selah man, was uninjured.