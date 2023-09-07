YAKIMA, Wash.-A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while trying to walk across I-82 in Yakima on September 7.
Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of I-82 near milepost 34 around 8:14 p.m.
According to the WSP a 27-year-old Yakima man was in the median of of the interstate and attempted to cross when he was hit by a car. The pedestrian was transported to MultiCare Yakima for his injuries and may face charges of illegal crossing of an interstate.
The driver involved in the crash, a 36-year-old Selah man, was uninjured.
