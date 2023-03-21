YAKIMA, Wash.-
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a car vs. pedestrian collision on N. 1st and the westbound I82 on ramp in Yakima around 7:40 p.m. on March 20.
According to the WSP a driver headed north on 1st St preparing to turn onto I82 hit a pedestrian who was walking in the road.
The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Yakima man, was transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital for their injuries.
The driver, a 51-year-old Yakima woman, was uninjured in the collision. The crash is still under investigation, but the WSP does not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors.
