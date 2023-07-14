TOPPENISH, Wash.- One woman is in the hospital after a car versus pedestrian hit-and-run early on the morning of July 14.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the scene on SR 97 and Fort Rd around 4:24 a.m.

According to the WSP a 23-year-old Wapato woman was walking westbound on Fort Rd trying to cross SR 97 when a car driving northbound on SR 97 hit her then fled the scene.

The woman was transported to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for her injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation and the WSP is still looking for the car that left the scene.