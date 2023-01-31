KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31.
Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the KPD investigation.
Anyone with any information on the crash or who may have witnessed it should contact KPD at 509-585-4208.
