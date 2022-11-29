A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Moses Lake.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - 

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a collision on SR 17 on the morning of November 29 that left a pedestrian dead.

According to the WSP, a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Moses Lake woman was travelling southbound in the left lane of SR 17 near Yonezawa Road when they hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old Spokane woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.