MOSES LAKE, Wash. -
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a collision on SR 17 on the morning of November 29 that left a pedestrian dead.
According to the WSP, a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Moses Lake woman was travelling southbound in the left lane of SR 17 near Yonezawa Road when they hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 36-year-old Spokane woman, died at the scene.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
