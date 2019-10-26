Pedestrian struck and killed in Stanfield

Stanfield, Ore. - A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Stanfield, Oregon early this morning.

Around one am the Stanfield Police Department got called to the scene of an accident on South Highway 395. It happened near the South Edwards Road intersection.

Police say the driver struck the pedestrian and killed him.

The pedestrian has been identified as 30 year-old Steven Adam Gallegos from Echo, Oregon. The driver, 44 year-old Gregory Ayling, was traveling with his children when he hit Gallegos.

Ayling stopped and called 911. He administered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene. The driver and passengers in the car were not injured. Police say Ayling has been cooperative with investigators, and he wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol.