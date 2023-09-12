PENDLETON, Ore.-The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will be receiving $150,000 in federal aid for safety improvements.
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D) and Jeff Merkley (D) announced the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program.
“Eastern Oregon residents and small businesses count on Pendleton’s airport to travel, transport goods and medical supplies, and contribute to their quality of life,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these federal infrastructure funds are heading to this rural hub so it can keep being a secure and dependable transportation option for the entire region.”
According to a Senate news release the funding will be used to install perimeter fencing at the airport in Pendleton.
“The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton is an important hub inviting businesses and travelers to take advantage of the economic and tourist opportunities of the region,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding will help keep everyone flying in and out of Eastern Oregon safe as they explore the vitality and natural wonders of the state.”
