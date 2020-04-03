PENDLETON, Ore. – Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend set for May 1 and 2, 2020 at the Pendleton Convention Center and Pendleton Round-Up grounds has been cancelled due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
After much deliberation, the Cattle Barons Weekend Board of Directors came to the conclusion that it is in the best interests of everyone involved in Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend that the May weekend of events be cancelled. The decision was based on the many factors facing events across the United States and the world especially considering that essentially 30 days lay between now and the weekend of May 1st and 2nd.
The decision to cancel was also made in concert with the local representatives of the American National CattleWomen who scheduled their Region V Conference to be held in conjunction with Cattle Baron’s weekend of events.
“We are deeply saddened over the need to postpone this premier event,” said Andy VanderPlaat, President of the Board of Directors “but we are optimistic that our decision will be a small step in helping our nation recover quickly”. Noting the unprecedented times Vanderplaat expressed optimism that the decision to cancel this year’s event will be the stepping stone for a great event in 2021.
Cattle Barons Weekend expresses their thanks to sponsors, vendors, participants and spectators in bearing with them as all possible options were considered. The Board looks forward to seeing everyone in 2021.