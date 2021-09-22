Pendleton City Council approved water system upgrades

Pendleton, OR — The City Council approved replacement of the water booster pump station and water storage tank on the west end of Pendleton at an estimated cost of $12M.
In 2015 a City Water Master Plan was developed to prioritize future projects and address system deficiencies. It was during this study that the public works department identified deficiencies in water storage and volume in this part of the city.
An example of this is, that while twenty pounds per square inch of water pressure is the minimum standard, our modeling indicated that at times water service pressures dropped to 9 to 12 pounds in areas west of Hwy 37.