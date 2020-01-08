PENDLETON, OR - Pendleton City Council member Scott Fairley has passed away, the City of Pendleton announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Fairley had been in public service for over 20 years, and was beginning the fourth year of his first term of office as a City Councilor. He also served on several public and community committees over the years, including the Planning Commission, Airport Commission, Budget Committee, Farmers Market and Youth Soccer Association.

A long-time resident of Pendleton, Fairley graduated from Pendleton High School before attending the University of Oregon for his Bachelor's degree in Communications. He then began his career in public service.

"Mr. Fairley was a dedicated public servant, and as a City Councilor, he was a strong advocate for establishing goals to drive and measure progress and improvement," The City said in the Facebook post. "He had a reputation for being forward-thinking and not afraid to ask the hard questions."

“We are like family at our city,” said Mayor John Turner. “To say we’re shocked and pained at the loss of Scott is a serious understatement.” The City says Mayor Turner described Fairley as a thoughtful, hard-working, and an excellent member of the City Council. “His friendly, good-natured manner will be greatly missed.”

The City says Councilor Fairley died of a medical incident while on vacation in Mexico. Details are not available. Fairley is survived by his wife Kimbra, son Lieden Cook, mother Carolyn Frasier and sister Jennifer Peterson.