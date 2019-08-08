PENDLETON, OR - This Tuesday, the Pendleton City Council passed an ordinance to crack down on the city's homeless problem.

Homeless people sleeping on public benches and inside public buildings has been a growing problem in the city; a new ordinance now bans this.

This is the result of numerous complaints from the community over safety concerns.

Part of the ordinance originally included a ban on camping on public property, but concerns were raised if the homeless population aren't allowed to do this they won't have anywhere to go.

That section of the ordinance is being tabled for another three months while the council works to find alternative options that could give the homeless somewhere to go. The council's goal is to be proactive about solving this issue.

"We can have all the ordinances in the world but we're not going to make this issue go away," says Paul Chalmers, Pendleton City Council Member. "We need to have a comprehensive understanding of mental health and drug addiction and get those folks that provide that level of support locally to come to the table and have those discussions."

The city council is encouraging any kind of public input on this issue.