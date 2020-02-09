Pendleton cleaning up after floods; Mayor optimistic city will bounce back

PENLDETON OR - Dozens of people displaced in Pendleton are waiting for crews to clean out the affected areas for them to return home after the flooding this weekend.

John Turner, Mayor of Pendleton, said he is proud of how the city has come together after the disaster. The City of Pendleton set up a volunteer station close to the damaged areas, such station registered a plethora of volunteers.

Two days worth of flooding caused a weekend's worth of disaster leaving dozens of Pendleton residents having to pick up the pieces.

"Most of the houses are not inhabitable at this time," said Turner "The Red Cross is getting ready to do an assessment to get it cleaned out so people can move back inside."

In Pendleton, helping your neighbor isn't a foreign concept, it's a city mindset.

"This city thrives on voluntarism, people are just open hearted folks, we have had people deliver food down at the convention center where there are people that have been displaced."

As of Sunday, there is no estimate on the amount of damage caused by the flood, but seeing his residents come together in a time of need is priceless for Mayor John Turner.

At the time of the interview with NBC Right Now, Turner wore a hat with the words "Pendleton Proud."

"Just like it says on my hat, Pendleton proud, I am very proud to be a Mayor from Pendleton."

Turner said coordinating with FEMA and insurances will take months to repair the city. But turner is confident as long as the folks of Pendleton continue to come together they will continue to do what his hat says make Pendleton proud.

Those who have to wait to move back in, are stationed at the Pendleton Convention Center.