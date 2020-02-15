Pendleton Convention Center hosting spaghetti feed for flood relief

PENDLETON, OREGON - The Pendleton Convention Center is hosting a Spaghetti Feed to benefit flood victims.
Sysco Food Services will provide food and Swire Coca Cola will provide drinks.
It's on Tuesday February 18th from 4 to 7 pm.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $25 per family.
One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward flood relief.
You can buy tickets in advance at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, OMG Burgers, Sisters Restaurant, Virgil's at Cimmiyotti's, Rivers Edge Salon, or Great Pacific. Tickets are also available at the door. For more information, call (541) 310-4897 or (541) 240-0202.