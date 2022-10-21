PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD.
PFD was at the scene of the fire on October 20 to check for hot spots as the companies assessed. There is not yet word on when demolition will begin, according to PFD.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
