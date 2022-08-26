PENDLETON, Ore.-
The Pendleton Friends of the Library is holding its annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, August 25th-27th, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Pendleton Public Library.
A preview sale was held on Thursday from7-9 p.m.
On Friday, August, 26th, the sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, August, 27th, the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a $1 bag sale from 3-5 p.m.
The Pendleton Convention Center is located at 1601 Westgate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.