Pendleton hosts annual Buckaroo BBQ Challenge with $5,000 in prize money

PENDLETON, Ore. —
The annual Buckaroo BBQ Challenge is back for this year’s Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend, with the BBQ challenge on April 30. Grilling teams will compete in various categories for $5,000 in total prize money, the highest amount to date.
The event will be at the Pendleton Convention Center, with competitors grilling in an area of the parking lot. It will also feature a beer garden through Prodigal Son Brewery.
Categories include chicken, tri-tip and baby back pork ribs. The top three in each will win cash prizes. The overall Reserve Grand Champion will win $750 and the Grand Champion wins $1,025.
Attendees can pay $5 for a People’s choice voting button, where they can sample each contestant’s submission for that category and vote for their favorite. The top three People’s Choice Award recipients will win cash prizes.
“With the purse now doubled from what it was in the past, we hope we’ll get a wide variety of competitors – both local and from around the Northwest – at the event,” said challenge director Kristen Dollarhide. “It’s always a great event, and we’re looking forward to having a big crowd again this year.”
The event funds scholarships through Pendleton Cattle Barons.
