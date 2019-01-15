HERMISTON, OR- A Pendleton Man is dead after rolling his car this morning in Hermiston.
Hermiston Police and Umatilla County Fire District One were dispatched to a single car rollover in the 400 Block of East Feedville Road.
On Scene, first responders found Michael Gallegos of Pendleton unresponsive and he was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center where we was pronounced dead.
There are no known witnesses to the crash and the Initial investigation suggests speed may have been a relating factor, however there were no obvious signs of impairment
This case is very much an ongoing investigation pending further analysis from the Medical Examiner’s Office.