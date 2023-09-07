PENDLETON, Ore.-A Pendleton man will serve jail time and must pay $75,000 in fines after being sentenced on August 1 for killing numerous deer and elk near Pendleton in 2020.
Walker Erickson, 28, pleaded guilty to 22 charges including illegally killing deer and elk, leaving game animals to waste and trespassing according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Erickson's crimes all took place during an 18-month span, leading wildlife officials to declare them a crime spree during an investigation that began with a tip to the Oregon State Police in 2020 and culminated in a search warrant being served in December of 2021.
Six sets of deer antlers, three sets of elk antlers including those of a 7x7 trophy bull elk, a rifle, a bow, and meat were seized from Erickson's home as a result of the search warrant according to ODFW.
“Elk season is now jail season,” said Jay Hall, Wildlife Anti-Poaching Resources Prosecutor in Oregon.
Erickson also forfeited the rifle and bow he used to commit the crimes, and all trophies and game parts according to ODFW.
Information on how to recognize and report poaching is available online.
