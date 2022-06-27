PENDLETON, Ore. — Multiple people called police in Pendleton to the Walmart on SW Court Avenue, reporting a woman screaming for help in a car in the parking lot around 10:10 a.m. on June 25. Some reported seeing what they thought was an abduction, where a man forcefully took a woman and sped away. They told officers where the car was headed and what it looked like.
As officers headed to Walmart, the female victim that witnesses had mentioned called 9-1-1. According to the chief of the Pendleton Police Department Charles Byram, she was screaming that she had an emergency before the call ended. She called again, screaming for help, saying her boyfriend was hitting her before the call ended again. The victim was able to give an approximate location of passing a business around the 1400 block of SE Court Ave.
The next time she called, the victim said the man had a hammer and she was scared he would use it on her. At this time, she said she was approaching the I-84 213 east onramp.
Officers found the car headed to the 216 exit of I-84. They tried to stop the car, but the driver refused, taking exit 216. This led to a high-speed chase that lasted around ten minutes. PPD was assisted by the Umatilla Tribal Police, Oregon State Police and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department, as reported by Byram.
Eventually, the male driver left the car in a field at the end of Marsh Hawk Lane, leaving the woman inside and barricading himself in a barn. Officers tried to negotiate with him for 15 minutes before going inside and taking the man into custody just before 11 a.m. Byram’s report says he was smoking fentanyl when the officers got in.
The 34-year-old man from Tillamook faces charges of domestic violence assault, kidnapping, attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving while suspended. He also had outstanding warrants from Tillamook and Clatsop counties.
The woman was treated by medics and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
