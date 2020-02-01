Pendleton police department now using body cameras

PENDLETON, OR - Since the beginning of January, all police officers in the Pendleton Police Department began wearing body cameras. The department applied for the cameras through the 2018 Oregon Department of Justice Body Worn Camera Grant.

"Once we heard that we definitely applied for one because we have always been interested in getting the body-worn cameras into our fleet and on our personal," said Lt. Charles Byram.

The cameras will be worn on the left breast pocket of each officer's uniform. The camera will stay on whenever police are called to service.

"They should have it on for some high profile event something that requires use of force something that went downhill really fast," said Byram. "Obviously if they are going to be out of their car taking a call for service their camera is going to be on."

Since they started using the cameras the department has also seen more detailed incident reports from its officers. They say this is because all of their interactions are documented via the body camera, they can go back and review the tape.

"Officers are taking the time to go back and review their reports to make sure they are extremely accurate," said Cpl. Mark Golter. "They put a lot more quotes in their report; 'I said this, person A said this, I responded with this.'"

Pendleton P.D. says this is a way to continue building a reputation and trustworthy rapport with the community.

"If we say we are doing things the right way then these body cameras have proven to be a useful tool for everybody so why wouldn't we have it," said Byram.