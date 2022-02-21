Pendleton Police need your help finding "Egg-Haters" after several reports of cars being egged

PENDLETON, OR - The Pendleton Police Department (PPD) shared on social media that they have received multiple complaints of people's vehicles being "egged" and are asking the community if they know who the "egg-haters" are.
Although PPD's post is very "punny", egging someone's property is considered vandalism and beyond being an inconvenience can cause damage to vehicles. Experts say if you are egged it is best to wash it off as soon as you can to prevent any damage to the clearcoat or paint of your vehicle.
If you have any information about the person or people who are involved you are asked to contact the Pendleton Police Department by calling 541-966-3650.