PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE: According to Pendleton Police Department, Jordan has been located and returned home.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Pendleton Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing child.
Jordan is 9 years old and autistic according to police.
Jordan lives in the area of Pendleton Square Apartments and cannot be found.
He was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts and no shirt.
according to PPD, he may be scared is approached but needs help getting home.
If seen call Pendleton Dispatch at (541) 966-3650.
