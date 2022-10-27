PENDLETON, Ore.-
Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution and Joys of Living Assistance Dogs are holding a graduation and passing of the leash ceremony on Monday, October, 31, at the medium-security correctional facility in Pendleton.
According to an Oregon Department of Corrections press release, adults in custody have been training dogs to be service animals.
Six of the dogs will be graduating and will be given to veterans with disabilities.
The ceremony, from 12-2:45 p.m., will feature demonstrations of dog training methods and showcases of their abilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.