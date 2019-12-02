PENDLETON, OR - The Pendleton Round-Up has announced the 2020 Rodeo Queen and Court.

The first Rodeo Queen anywhere was crowned in Pendleton at its inaugural event in 1910. The unbroken royal succession continues with the selection of Queen Josilyn Fullerton of Dayton, Washington and four princesses who hail from Dayton, Washington; Pendleton and Wallowa, Oregon. They will represent the reigning and six-time Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year (awarded by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association) in the coming year.