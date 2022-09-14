PENDLETON, Ore.-
The Pendleton Round-Up starts Wednesday, September, 14th and runs through Saturday, September, 17th. Events start at 1:15 p.m. each day.
2022 marks the 112th anniversary of the Round-Up. The rodeo dates back to 1910 and has happened every year since, except for two, once during World War II, and in 2020, due to COVID.
According to the Round-Up website the event is a "week-long celebration of western heritage that includes parades, concerts, a night pageant, and more, thrilling tens of thousands of cowboys and cowgirls every year."
Find ticket, schedules, and event information for the Pendleton Round-Up here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.