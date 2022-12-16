Pendleton Round-Up donates $36K to cancer organizations in 15th annual 'Tough Enough to Wear Pink' campaign

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Round-Up donated $36,000 to local cancer support organizations through its Tough Enough to Wear Pink (TETWP) campaign, through which numerous sponsors donated to the cause. This is the most the campaign has raised in one year since 2015, second-most since it started, according to a press release from the Pendleton Round-Up Association.
The money was donated in a presentation event on December 16, split between CHI St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Care Clinic, the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program and the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network.
“The amount of support we received this year is astonishing,” said Casey White Zollman, campaign co-chair. “We had folks drop hundred dollar bills into our donation jars or buy a $5 item with a $50 bill and tell us to keep the change. One visitor to our booth even gave us a $1,000 donation. The support we receive is truly amazing and quite humbling, and we’re able to help so many people thanks to the graciousness of others.”
This year, funding came from sponsorships, TETWP merchandise sales and donations. Additionally, the Pendleton Hat Company created a custom hat, the Tire Factory offered gift certificates, Montana Silversmiths offered jewelry raffle ticket sales, Let’er Buck Room tip donations and other organized donations. ClickIt RV of Milton-Freewater donated a portion of all RV sales between September 15 through the end of October, totaling around $3,000, according to the press release.
“TETWP wouldn’t be possible without the commitment from our sponsors, the Pendleton Round-Up, community members and our amazing volunteers,” said campaign co-chair Jill Gregg. “It’s really incredible and we’re so grateful for their support.”
