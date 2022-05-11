PENDLETON, OR – The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Board of Directors announced the 2022 inductees into the Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual membership meeting Tuesday evening.
The Class of 2022 inductees include Rusty Black (Early Years category), Bob Forth (Happy Canyon Volunteer category), Jerome Robinson (Contract Personnel category), and Randy Severe (Board of Directors Special Nominee). According to the Pendleton Round-up Hall of Fame and Happy Canyon, the four inductees represent more than 200 years of service and volunteerism to the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
Each year, the Hall of Fame receives nominations in rotating categories from the organization’s members. Members then vote for each category for that year, with inductees announced during the annual membership meeting each May.
Inductees will be honored during the Inductee Banquet on September 11, 2022 and during a recognition ceremony in the Round-Up arena during the Pendleton Round-Up on Sept. 14.
The inductees are also featured with special exhibits in the Hall of Fame museum beginning in September.
