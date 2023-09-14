PENDLETON, Ore. — As we are in the middle of the round-up down in Pendleton, Oregon; crowds continue to gather for the finals days.

Thousand of volunteers have works for days to make sure everything is cleaned every morning and ready to go for the events.

People camp out in their tents, trailers and nearby hotels to take part in one of the country's biggest rodeos.

The Pendleton Round-Up attracts thousands of people and hundreds of participants.

The planning for these events? All the more tricky. Publicity Director Pat Reay tells me it doesn't happen overnight and the work is already starting for the years to come.

Planning to head out over the next couple of days, here's what you can expect Thursday night and the final days.