Officer Zaugg
PENDLETON, Ore.-

Students throughout Pendleton schools participated in a penny drive to benefit the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

This year students raised $2,900.

The winning class at Sunridge got to choose the pink color and beard accessories that School Resource Officer Zaugg is wearing in the photo.

The following Pendleton schools participated in the penny drive:

Washington Elementary

Sherwood Heights Elementary

Mckay Elementary

Sunridge Elementary

Pendleton High School