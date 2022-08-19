Pendleton Superintendent's letter to parents following shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino

PENDLETON, Wash.-
The superintendent for Pendleton School District wrote a letter to families and parents following the shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Kevin Headings, newly announced superintendent, says some of the district staff were at the Wildhorse for a school function, some of which witnessed the shooting.
A staff member was injured by gunfire and is said to have non-life threatening injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the PSD staff and families affected by this tragic event. Unfortunately, acts of violence like this are difficult to comprehend and explain," says superintendent Headings.
With school starting soon, he knows many parents may be hesitant about their child's safety. Which is why, principals and school counselors are ready to help and support to keep their kids safe.
The Pendleton School District has plenty of safety procedures like designated entrances and exit and safety drills.
Headings says, "The safety of students and staff is the district’s top priority."
Superintendent Headings shares a few things parents can do to make their child feel safe during stressful times:
- Limit access to social media
- Talk with children it they have concerns and focus on what they can do
- If you're not comfortable sending your child to school in the wake of tragic events, work with your child's school
Making sure you child become aware of what other are saying or planning can prevent violent crimes.
One way to report something is talking with school staff or reporting it to the SafeOregon tip line. Remember to let your students know, if you see something say something.
