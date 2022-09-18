PENDLETON, Wash.-
Pendleton Round-Up in Oregon hosting a Pow-Wow Tribal Dance.
The competition is meant to show case the tribal traditions throughout the United States.
Participants in the competition were divided into age groups from youngest to oldest.
We're told this event has become a way for tribes to express the cultural diversity and preserve their identity.
At the beginning of the ceremony, blankets were given as a symbol of of the cultural value that's associated with the tribe. The event helps the tribes connect with one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.