Pendleton Whiskey donates toward fund to help rodeo athletes

PENDLETON, OR- With COVID-19 shutting down large gatherings and events, rodeo athletes are losing money because of it.
One non-profit the Western Sports Foundation is an organization trying to help those athletes out. The foundation already supports athletes who compete in a Western Lifestyle Sport from mentally and physically to life skills and financial planning. Now the foundation is helping rodeo athletes through the pandemic by presenting them with a one time $1,000 grant through their "Protect the Ride" fund.
"We looked at overall wellness of a Western Sports Athlete and realized losing your employment was also going to have some impact not only on your financial situation but on your mental health," said Mark Dobosz the Executive Director of The Western Sports Foundation.
One major donor for the foundation was Pendleton Whiskey. The whiskey company has already donated over $100,000 towards the foundation.
"We were just ecstatic because it took the whole program and helped launch it to another level because not only did they support us and the athletes financially with this," said Dobosz. "But also in terms of the work that they have done in promoting the whole project."
Pendleton Whiskey has also put out a PSA video describing the fund. They also have various links on their website on how you can donate as well as a bandana you can buy that goes towards the fund.
The foundation has already received 60 applications and they encourage other Western Style Athletes to apply because they plan on supporting them at least until the end of 2020.