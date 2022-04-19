PENDLETON, Ore. —
The lineup for the sixth annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has been announced, with tickets going on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. The “Party in Pendleton” features music, camping, food trucks, drinks and especially Pendleton Whisky.
This year’s lineup features Eric Church, Macklemore, Dylan Scott, Ashley Cooke, Nate Botsford and DJ Sovern-T. The festival is Saturday, July 9 at the Pendleton Round-up Grounds.
The festival begins with a Kick-off Party on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight. The party is free to attend on Main Street in Pendleton.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be automatically rolled over to 2022. Ticketholders will not have to do anything and should expect their tickets roughly a month before the event.
There are five different levels of festival tickets available, from around $80 a seat to $175 a seat.
Additionally, there are six levels of RV camping tickets available. Five of the campsites are dry, with one offering electrical hookups. You will need to be checked in by 3 p.m. on Saturday. Each RV campsite is allowed to have one tent.
Tent camping tickets are available for $40 for Saturday or $70 for both days. Each 20x20 campsite will be allowed to have two tents. Super Premiere tent camping is offered for $150 for both days, with larger campsites and on-site bathrooms.
Camping includes a curfew of 1 a.m. and a strictly-enforced drinking age of 21 and up. Campfires are not allowed.
