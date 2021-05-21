PENDLETON, OR - The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has announced a change in its artists line-up for the 2021 event.
Due to current State restrictions on capacity limits, Eric Church and Macklemore have been rescheduled to perform at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in 2022.
All tickets and camping previously purchased through the Pendleton Music Fest ticketing page and box office to see Eric Church and Macklemore will be honored for the new date on July 9, 2022 with no action required. If you are unable to attend the 2022 event, an e-mail will be sent to all current ticket buyers with details regarding the ticket refund process. We will also provide updated information on the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest website. Ticket refunds will be honored through Friday, June 11th, 2021.
In accordance with the current restrictions in the State of Oregon, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will now welcome 12,000 fans on July 10th, 2021. The new line-up of artists will be announced Friday, May 28th.
Current ticket holders will not be able to transfer tickets or camping to the new line-up but will be given priority access to purchase new tickets in advance on Thursday, June 3rd. All remaining tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday June 4th. We are expecting a quick sell-out!