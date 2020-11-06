PENDLETON, OR - This September, the town of Pendleton, Oregon was unable to host its biggest annual celebration, the Pendleton Round-Up, for just the third time in the prestigious rodeo’s history.
Recognizing the economic impact the cancellation would have on the greater Pendleton Community, Pendleton® Whisky joined forces with the Pendleton Round-Up for a combined contribution of $300,000 to support their hometown and namesake during this profound time of need.
The Pendleton Round-Up brings rodeo fans to Eastern Oregon from all around the world each September for the region’s most-celebrated event and significant contributor to the local economy. Like many rodeos around the country, the Pendleton Round-Up was forced to cancel due to the continued presence of COVID-19. In an effort to alleviate the financial loss that the pandemic and resulting cancellation caused, the Pendleton Round-Up and Oregon Community Foundation established the Let’er Buck Cares Fund to support various community organizations that have relied upon the Round-Up for more than a century since its founding in 1910.
Following the launch of the Let’er Buck Cares Fund, Pendleton Whisky introduced the “Let’er Buck Challenge” on social media, encouraging fans to raise a glass, give a toast to the greater Pendleton community and challenge three friends to pass it on to raise awareness for the Let’er Buck Cares Fund. The challenge also doubled as a fundraising campaign with Pendleton Whisky pledging to donate $1 to the Let’er Buck Cares Fund for every use of the #LeterBuckChallenge hashtag.
Many across the rodeo industry participated in the challenge which concluded on October 18, a month after its launch. At the conclusion of the campaign, Pendleton Whisky made good on its pledge in donating $150K to the Let’er Buck Cares Fund which the Pendleton Round-Up matched for a combined $300K contribution.