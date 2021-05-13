Pendleton Whisky will release a Military Appreciation bottle for Armed Forces Day

PENDLETON, OR - This Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, Pendleton Whisky will release a Military Appreciation bottle to commemorate active military members and veterans of all United States Armed Forces.
The limited edition bottle is the third of its kind for Pendleton Whisky, and the first developed in connection with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) to which the Western whisky brand has pledged $100K in funding. A portion of proceeds from the bottle will also go to support BWF.
Pendleton Whisky will officially announce the release of the Military Appreciation bottle on Armed Forces Day with a special feature on retired United States Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brad Lang. Lang is one of many veterans who have found support and comfort through the nonprofit programs that the Bob Woodruff Foundation funds throughout the United States.