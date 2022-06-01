PENDLETON, Ore. -
People in Pendleton and the surrounding areas could feel a shake on Wednesday and the week of June 6.
The City of Pendleton one test blast conducted on Thursday, May 25, was successful and shaking the blast area.
The second test blast is scheduled between noon and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.
These two tests are to prepare for the full scale blasts on June 6, 7, 8 and 9 if four blasts are necessary.
It may take up to four blasts, one each day, to break up the basalt rock to prepare the site for excavation to construct the new reservoir and new booster pump station.
Aggregate Resource Drilling expects to complete their work with only 2 to 3 days of blasting.
The blasting is the first part of the $10.5 million project to improve water pressure and storage to the west side of the City of Pendleton.
The controlled blasting, followed by rock excavation, will make way for a new 2 million gallon welded steel reservoir and new booster pump station, allowing for industrial growth opportunities underway at the airport industrial parks.
The project is part of the city’s Water System Master Plan adopted in 2015.
When complete, the project will replace 1940s vintage storage reservoirs and booster pump stations, provide better water pressure for the west end of Pendleton, and allow for additional development at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
