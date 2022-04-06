YAKIMA, WA - Since the recent announcement from the CDC and FDA authorizing a fourth dose (second booster) of Pfizer or Moderna for everyone age 50 and older, many people have been wondering how many shots will they need. The CDC also authorized a fifth dose for younger people with compromised immune systems.
According to the Yakima County Health District, as of April 2, 70% of people 5-years-old and older, in the county have received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine. Sixty-three percent have been fully vaccinated. Forty-five percent of eligible people have also received a booster dose.
"Definitely staying up to date on your covid-19 vaccinations will continue to prevent you and your family and your loved ones from covid-19 and its variants," said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez. "We know how effective those covid-19 vaccines are at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death so it will also be helping by not overwhelming your health care system as well."
The hospitalization rate in Yakima County is now less than 1%.
When I spoke to two sisters over the age of 50 about booster shots, they said they got their first booster shot and would get any other recommended.
"I highly recommend anyone go ahead and get them there's nothing to be afraid of," said Sharon Baxter a Yakima Resident. "They're awesome truly a miracle, if anyone has any doubts they shouldn't."
With the second booster dose now available, Sharon Baxter and Kathryn Diminico said they would like to see those who need it most get the shot first.
"They're never going to go away, away," said Kathryn Diminico, Yakima resident. "With the fourth shot, instead of just jumping up and getting it we would like to see the people who are in most need of it that are really immune-compromised to have access to all the vaccinations that they need before," said Baxter. "I mean we're relatively healthy so we're fortunate but there's lots of people who are not."
If you are high risk or are living with someone who is considered high risk, the Yakima Health District said staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations will not only protect you but protect those around you.
"If you are considered high risk if you are considered immune-compromised," said Badillo-Sanchez. "If you live with someone who's considered high risk for covid-19 illness or is immune-compromised or you're not up to date with covid-19 vaccinations yet it is important to take all those additional preventative measures that you can consider such as masking and all of those things too."
The health district also wants to remind people to still practice the basic measures of preventing sickness like washing your hands, not leaving your house when feeling sick and wearing a mask if you feel it is necessary.
Since we are in spring, some allergy symptoms are pretty similar to COVID-19 symptoms. If you have symptoms and feel it's necessary to get tested, you can get an at-home testing kit at your local pharmacy, just to make sure.
