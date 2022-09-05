ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Monday was the Ellensburg Rodeo's last day and people from all over the nation showed up to watch cowboys and cowgirls compete for a spot in the national competition in Las Vegas. There the top fifteen people will compete for the national title.
Catching everyone's eye today was young bucker Rocker Steiner. At only 18 years old, he won the championship for buck riding Monday and is headed for his first national competition. According to the announcer at the rodeo, Steiner is sixth in the world for his category. He nearly beat the all time record for time on a bucking horse but missed it by just one point.
When it came to calf roping, the battle for first place was on. Jack Pratt from Ellensburg kept the first place spot for the majority of the event and Zack Youngblood followed closely behind. Then Shane Hansen came in and took first place for himself and is headed to his eighth national competition.
Spectator Deb Shay and her husband attended the rodeo Monday and said it's the best one they've been to yet. She tells me they attend a different rodeo each year.
"Just being here we've just really enjoyed how organized it is and how they keep things going and you know the entertainment value and just it's something a family can enjoy," Shay said.
Next year the rodeo will celebrate 100 years and the history that started it all, along with their partnership with the Yakama Nation. Tickets are already on sale.
