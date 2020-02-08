21 People rescued from floodings in Umatilla County

PENDLETON, OR - On Saturday, February 8th, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported there were successful evacuation efforts using two helicopters in areas affected by county flooding.

Helicopters provided by the National Guard and Umatilla County Search and Rescue personnel both worked on these missions. A total of 16 people were evacuated from the Bingham Road area. Five people were evacuated from the Mill Creek area. More evacuations are planned for Sunday, February 9th.

After waters recede, people will start working on after-flood recovery efforts. Here are some important things to remember during clean up:

1. Take photos of your damage before you clean up, for insurance purposes

2. National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders who have questions about their flood insurance policy or the claims process, and disaster survivors who have general questions about the National Flood Insurance Program, can contact a NFIP representative by calling the NFIP Call Center toll-free at 1-800-427-4661 For individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, call 711 (TTY and other services are available). For VRS, please call 1-866-337-4262

3. Check to make sure contractors doing repairs are licensed by visiting the Oregon Construction Contractors Board page.

4. Contact your city to find out where debris can be disposed of in your area; if you are a non-city resident, contact your county

