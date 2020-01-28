YAKIMA, WA - Since the death of Emily Harris Escamilla, there's been an outpouring of support for her family.

"Perry Technical Institute was informed of the death of one of our Business Technology and Accounting instructors, Emily Harris Escamilla," said Christine Cote, president, Perry Technical Institute.

Emily started working at Perry Tech in August of 2019.

"She was a talented instructor and it was her calling. She just, did a beautiful job with it," said Cote.

Cote also says she personally knew Emily and interviewed her for the job. In honor of Emily, the school has started a scholarship.

"We wanted to establish a scholarship not only to memorialize Emily, but we wanted her to always be present here. She was such a big part of our school, and we also wanted the family know that she would not be forgotten."

Emily is also being highlighted by the Yakima YWCA in their "52 Women, 52 Weeks" campaign.

Cheri Kilty, executive director says, "We chose to honor Emily Harris Escamilla because she is one of those women that made a huge impact in our community... She was an amazing mother, daughter, friend, and coach to so many in the community. Emily was a bright light in our community, and even though she is no longer with us, her light remains."

If you'd like to donate to the Emily Harris Escamilla BTA Scholarship you can text "ForEmily" to 44321 (NO SPACES IN FOREMILY).

You can also mail a check to...

Perry Technical Foundation

2011 W. Washington Ave.

Yakima, WA 98903

***Please note "Emily"***

Or visit: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/perry-technical-foundation/emily-harris-escamilla-scholarship

For more information about the scholarship:

Email the Foundation at foundation@perrytech.edu or call 509.453.0374