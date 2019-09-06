Perry Tech will raffle off home built by students

WEST VALLEY, WA - Perry Technical Institute will be raffling off a home in West Valley.

The raffle will start Saturday, September 7, at Perry tech's Fall Open House event from 10 am to 1 pm. Tickets will also be available at the Perry Tech main office.

The home will be three bedrooms and has an estimated value of $350,000.

Raffle tickets will cost $100 each and there is no limit on how many tickets one person can buy.

The house will be built by Perry Tech students from the institute's construction, plumbing, electric, and HVAC programs.

Construction is set to start during the fall and finish by the summer. These projects allow students to get hands on experience in construction.

"They come up on a piece of ground that's an open field stake the house out, create the elevation for the home to be build on. They construct from the dirt until it's turnkey for someone to move into so they get their hands in all aspects of the construction," said Darin Peters, the department head for construction program at Perry Tech.

This will be the second home students have built.

The raffle drawing will take place September 2nd, 2020 and 6,000 tickets available. Money raised during this event will help create more scholarships for students.