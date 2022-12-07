UMATILLA, Ore.-
Shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a vehicle rollover on South 395 near Denny's.
One passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. According to the UCFD the passenger was transported to Good Shephard Medical Center for their injuries.
While on scene of the rollovers UCFD received two more calls for crashes and one for a vehicle fire.
Winter conditions are impacting the roads and drivers are encouraged to use caution and slow down.
