RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder.
The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the scene. Schwarder said the death does not seem suspicious and the deceased individual was taken by the Benton County Coroner. This occurred along Tapteal Drive before 3 p.m. and the scene has since been cleared.
