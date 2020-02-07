YAKIMA,WA- Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a stranded person with a helicopter on an island in the Yakima River just after sunset. The person not injured.

The U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment Helicopter was used to rescue the subject boating in the roaring Yakima River waters.

Sheriff Deputies say the subject was stuck on the island as there was lots of debris blocking his pathway.

The Sheriff's Office advises others that at this time of the year going to the island is treacherous and could result in a fall, crash or death. Therefore, all residents should stay off local rivers until waters calm down.