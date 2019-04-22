GRANT COUNTY, WA — The Grant County Health District has identified four people with mumps in farm worker housing units in the Mattawa community. Mumps has been confirmed in one person and three more have been classified as probable.

With confirmation of the mumps virus in Grant County, GCHD is advising individuals to check their children’s and their own vaccination status and verify that they are up-to-date with the measles-mumps- rubella (MMR) vaccine. GCHD is investigating the outbreak and is making steps to reduce the spread of the disease.

“To reduce the risk of becoming ill, everyone should be sure they are fully vaccinated against mumps with the MMR vaccine,” said Dr. Alexander Brzezny, Health Officer for Grant County. “If you or your child develops symptoms of mumps, please contact your healthcare provider, stay at home and wear a mask when needed to leave your house to see your doctor, even if you have been vaccinated.”

Investigation of infectious diseases is one of the essential services provided by GCHD. Public health nurses will continue to identify and investigate any additional cases of mumps. GCHD and Washington State Department of Health (DOH) are working collaboratively to facilitate diagnoses and laboratory testing.

Avoid kissing, hugging, sharing food or cigarettes and other close contact with anyone who is suspected of having mumps. If you feel ill with mumps, stay home to help prevent the spread of the disease and contact your healthcare provider. Wear a mask to any healthcare appointment. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call GCHD (509-766-7960) or the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588.

What is Mumps: Signs & Symptoms

Mumps is a disease caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and a loss of appetite. However, mumps is best known for the facial and jaw swelling.

Symptoms may appear 12-25 days after exposure, usually 16- 18 days after exposure. Mumps usually goes away on its own in about 10 days. But in some cases, it can cause complications that affect the brain, the testicles, the ovaries, or the pancreas.

How is mumps spread?

A person with mumps can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or spraying saliva while talking. It can also be spread by sharing cups or eating utensils, and by touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

Who is at higher risk of getting mumps*?

Infants who are too young to receive MMR vaccine (under 1 year of age).

Children over 1 year of age who are not fully vaccinated :

Children should get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12-15 months of age, and the second dose at 4-6 years of age.

Teens and adults should also be up to date on their MMR vaccination.

Adults born in or after 1957 who have not been vaccinated or have not previously had mumps disease.

If you are unsure whether you or your child have been vaccinated, please contact your healthcare provider.

*Note: Persons born before 1957 probably had mumps as children and are usually considered immune, unless they work in healthcare. Healthcare workers should receive the vaccination.

How to prevent mumps.

Make sure you and your children are up to date on MMR vaccine. Your healthcare provider office has the vaccine in supply. Adults can also contact their local pharmacy to schedule an appointment. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the vaccine.

Visit the Mumps Vaccination page to see recommendations for different groups.

Stay away from anyone who has mumps.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid sharing drinks or utensils used for eating.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys, doorknobs, tables, counters.

What to do if you have symptoms.

If you or your child has symptoms of mumps (fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen cheeks or jaw), call your healthcare provider immediately.

Stay home and away from other people and from public settings until you or your child has been evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Additional information about Mumps

Consultations:

Jill McCullough, RN, Public Health Nurse

509-766-7960 ext. 25