KENNEWICK - Throughout the holiday months PetSmart has been making their presence on the nice list. They have collected over 1,000 stuffed animals for donations to local pet adoption agencies.
"We took it a step further this year like many, and not only are we taking those in and selling these to benefit our local adoption agencies, but also were donating these to Toys for Tots with the help with the Tri-City Americans," said Patrick McKennon, Store Manager PetSmart Kennewick.
Patrick and his team packed up all the stuffed animals and loaded them into a trailer with the help of the Tri-City Americans for their annual Teddy Bear Toss night this Saturday. With bags and bags of Chances and Luckies filling up, giving back is what the PetSmart team is all about.
"Truth be told I am just so happy to support the community and my team is so excited and happy to support the community in every way we can. We have multiple people here that volunteer across the board for animal welfare and that is what brightens our job and make our hearts fulfilled throughout the holiday season," said McKennon.
The fun doesn't stop for PetSmart along with their weekly adoption events this Saturday there will be 10 adoption organization agencies with over 60 pets that will be up for adoptions from cats, dogs, rabbits to even some reptiles. Of course, don't you worry Santa will be there too.