PEST ALERT: Invasive species confirmed on out-of-state holiday greenery

WASHINGTON STATE — Plant protection officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are asking state residents to check their winter greenery, like trees and wreathes, for an invasive species. The elongate hemlock scale (EHS) was confirmed by the WSDA in early December on holiday greenery sourced from outside the state, according to a WSDA press release.
“Everyone can keep an eye out for species they don’t recognize or symptoms of damage and report what they find,” said WSDA managing entomologist Sven-Erik Spichiger. “We need the public’s help to quickly detect and respond to newly introduced invasive species before they get out of hand.”
The EHS insect should be removed from any greenery it is spotted on, according to the WSDA. The insects prefer hemlock, spruce and fir, but are also found on cedar, pine and yew.
An EHS insect is flat and oval-shaped, its body has a waxy cover and ranges in color from light yellow-brown to a brownish-orange. When looking at the needles of your winter greenery, you can spot the insects on the lower surface, whose waxy strands might make infested needles look white.
If you find an infested plant, the WSDA advises cutting up and double-bagging the plant before throwing it out. Then email PestProgram@agr.wa.gov with pictures of the infestation and the location where the plant was purchased.
“Proper disposal goes a long way in preventing the introduction of invasive species that could hurt our environment and cause millions of dollars in damage to our economy,” said Justin Bush, the Washington Invasive Species Council executive coordinator. “Do your part to protect the state you love.”
You can also prevent invasive species introduction by buying locally-grown trees and greenery.
